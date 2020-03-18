USAF deploys urgent need helicopter protection systems from Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. has announced that the first Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure (DAIRCM) advanced aircraft protection systems have been deployed on U.S. Air Force HH-60G helicopters in support of a Joint Urgent Operational Needs Statement.

Under the Air Force Materiel Command contract, Leonardo DRS is integrating DAIRCM kits on the HH-60G platforms.

“Leonardo DRS is proud to enhance the HH-60G helicopters with a state-of-the-art protection system,” said John Baylouny, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Leonardo DRS. “The DAIRCM system will immediately enable combat survivability for our flight crews while supporting their ability to accomplish diverse mission sets in any operational setting.”

The AN/AAQ-45(V), DAIRCM, is at the forefront of aircraft defensive protection technology and was developed by Leonardo DRS through three of its business units: Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, and Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems. As missile and other anti-aircraft threats continue to evolve and expand around the world, frontline helicopters will require a small but capable system to defeat these threats.