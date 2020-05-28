Triumph selected to supply hydraulic components for new Bell 360 Invictus

Triumph Group announced that Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, selected Triumph Systems & Support as a supplier for its entry in the U.S. Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition, the Bell 360 Invictus. For the competitive prototype demonstration phase of the program, Triumph System & Support’s Fluid Power & Actuation operating company will supply hydraulic pump and reservoir assemblies based on technologies and designs developed for the Bell 525 Relentless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are excited to supply hydraulic products for Bell’s offering for the FARA program,” said William Kircher, executive vice president of Triumph Systems & Support. “Our ability to apply previously developed designs and technology will minimize technical and schedule risks for the program and supports Bell’s efforts to meet the U.S. Army’s mandatory execution and funding profile requirements for the FARA award.”

Triumph Fluid Power & Actuation based out of Clemmons, North Carolina developed the integrated hydraulic pump and reservoir for the Bell 525 Relentless and remains a sole supplier for the program.