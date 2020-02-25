TRAXXALL welcomes new regional sales

TRAXXALL, an aircraft maintenance tracking provider, has announced that Tyler Webster has joined the TRAXXALL team as regional sales director, based in Santa Barbara, California.

Reporting to the president, Webster’s mandate is to generate new business – prospect, qualify and drive sales.

Prior to joining TRAXXALL, Webster served as sales director, Jet Edge; vice president of charter, Silver Air; and trip manager, XOJET. He earned a BSc in business administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2016. An accomplished student athlete, Webster played elite-level soccer at Cal State East Bay, Oregon State and Embry-Riddle.

“We are pleased to announce the creation of the regional sales director position based in California,” said Mark Steinbeck, president, TRAXXALL. “California is home to more than 3,300 business aircraft, making it one of the largest markets in the country. For this reason and as a function of our growth and development, we created this new role. With his industry experience developed in the region, Tyler is ideally-suited to this new position. We welcome him to the TRAXXALL team and look forward to our shared success.”