Summit Helicopters selects SKYTRAC and Latitude Technologies to support satellite connectivity and flight data monitoring

Latitude Technologies and SKYTRAC jointly announced that their technologies have been selected to provide real-time flight data monitoring (FDM) onboard Summit Helicopter’s new Bell 412 EPI aircraft. The aircraft is currently on contract with British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), who operates the BC Ambulance Service.

“After significant market evaluation, Summit Helicopters chose SKYTRAC and Latitude due to their proven track record in the FDM market,” mentioned Jordan Cyr, Quality Manager at Summit Helicopters. “SKYTRAC and Latitude bring years of experience and dedication alongside an extensive portfolio of services and technologies, so it was an easy choice for us.”

Latitude’s FDM software, a web-based platform for in-depth flight data monitoring and analysis, provides operators with insight into low, moderate, and severe event detection during flight. The software offers 2D and 3D flight playback, sophisticated interactive graphics, and trend event rates by aircraft type for a complete view into operational conditions that operators may wish to investigate to ensure the safe use and longevity of the aircraft.

SKYTRAC’s ISAT-200A, a full-featured GPS and Iridium transceiver that facilitates real-time fleet awareness, group communications, systems performance trending, and analysis, will facilitate the data acquisition and downloading as well as the satellite connectivity required to enable real-time monitoring of the aircraft.

“It’s exciting to see our technologies come together to service the needs of Summit Helicopters and BC Ambulance,” mentioned Jan van der Heul, vice president of Sales at SKYTRAC.