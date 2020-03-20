Statement on COVID-19 from the publisher of Vertical

At MHM Publishing, aviation is our passion. Since 2002, we’ve been producing award-winning coverage of the helicopter and fixed-wing industries through magazines including Vertical, Vertical Valor, and Skies.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing extraordinary measures across the industries we serve. Now more than ever, we feel our publications play a vital role in delivering accurate, timely, and relevant information to our industry audiences. We are fully committed to continuing our reporting for the duration of the pandemic.

Our entire team is now working remotely as we all do our part to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Additionally, we have made the decision to transition our print magazines to a digital-only format for the time being. This will reduce the number of packages that must be passed through the mail system, and circumvent supply chain disruptions that could interfere with timely delivery.

The majority of our readers already receive our digital magazines. We’re now in the process of adding even more features and content to our digital editions to make them that much better. We’re also ramping up our resources online and across our social media channels as we seek to provide not only quality reporting, but also uplifting photography and video content in celebration of the industries we love.

Our Vertical Daily, Skies Daily, and Valor Weekly emails will continue uninterrupted, and we encourage our readers to continue sharing their news tips and press releases with us.

We wish all of our readers continued health and prosperity during these uncertain times, and extend our deepest gratitude to those of you working on the front lines of the crisis.