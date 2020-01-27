Spidertracks enhances Virtual FDR technology

Following the Heli-Expo 2019 release of Spidertracks’ Virtual FDR — an adaptative sampling algorithm on the Spider that provides an accurate, high-resolution representation of an aircraft’s actual flight path and movements in (near) real-time — the company is now delivering a number of application enhancements, including integrated weather and mobile services.

“The release of Virtual FDR at last year’s Heli-Expo was just the beginning of an exciting new journey forward for the industry,” said Dave Blackwell, CEO of Spidertracks. “2019 was a busy year for us. . . . The focus this year is on IoT [Internet of Things] connectivity with the aircraft and the evolution of Virtual FDR with deeper, richer flight data.”

As an aviation safety services provider, Spidertracks utilizes a dedicated Iridium channel for all mission-critical data. This gives the customer assurance of receiving high-quality data on time without reliance on cellular availability or retrieving an SD card.

With a focus on the future of insights and connectivity for general aviation, Spidertracks is carving out a unique opportunity for a digital transformation within a traditionally analogue industry. Building on its reputation of problem-solving in the industry, Spidertracks is looking to redefine the way operators access and receive data from aircraft to deliver more usable insights and improved understanding.

The company will be showcasing its Virtual FDR technology and new application enhancements at this year’s Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California.