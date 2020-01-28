Sikorsky expands commercial offerings for S-92

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, announced it is accepting position agreements for upgrades to the S-92 helicopter: the S-92A+ and the S-92B helicopters.

Advertisement

The announcement at the annual Helicopter Association International (HAI) Heli-Expo demonstrates continued investment in and commitment to commercial helicopter operators and customers.

“We are excited to offer these upgrades in response to market demands and introduce technologies, enhanced reliability and improved economics,” said Sikorsky Commercial Systems and Services vice president Audrey Brady. “The upgrades will help customers with operating cost reductions, deliver increased capability with 20 percent more payload and a new engine option.”

The S-92A+ upgrade kit and newly-produced S-92B aircraft share a nearly identical configuration. The S-92B features 20 percent enlarged cabin windows with plans for an offshore and search-and-rescue (SAR) common cabin configuration.

General Electric’s CT7-8A6 engine, capable of producing more power in higher altitudes and hotter temperatures, will also be available as an option for both the S-92A+ and S-92B.

Fleet updates include the introduction of phase one MATRIX technology, bringing advanced computing power to the S-92, enabling the adoption of autonomous landing technology such as Rig Approach 2.0 and a new technology from Sikorsky Innovations, SuperSearch, which uses advanced algorithms to locate objects up to 30 percent faster enhancing safety.

Advertisement

The S-92A+ upgrade kit includes weight reduction features and 27,700 lb. max gross weight with LifePlus to improve component retirement times. Additional priced options are also available.

The S-92A+ kit and new-production S-92B will feature the revolutionary Phase IV Main Gear Box which has been validated to exceed CFR 29.927(c) requirements, as demonstrated by full-scale testing and witnessed by the Federal Aviation Administration. All primary lubrication system oil was removed prior to operating the gearbox for the equivalent of 500-plus nautical miles in flight at 80 knots airspeed with no discernable anomalies during post-test examinations.

Sikorsky is now accepting position agreements to align customers for future orders and allow the market space to demonstrate its reciprocal commitment to the technological advances included in the S-92A+ and S-92B offerings.