Safran signs by-the-hour support contract with Transportes Aéreos Pegaso

Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a support-by-hour (SBH) contract with Transportes Aéreos Pegaso, covering the Mexican operator’s H145, EC145 and BK117. This contract formalizes a five-year maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) agreement supporting a total of over 30 Arriel 1 and 2 engines.

Advertisement

“With this contract, we will benefit from the best engine support for our Arriel-powered helicopters. We are delighted to have Safran on our side as we conduct our missions,” said Enrique Zepeda Navarro, Transportes Aéreos Pegaso CEO.

Olivier Le Merrer, Safran Helicopter Engines executive vice president of Support and Services, said: “We are extremely proud to provide this support solution to Pegaso for their helicopters. We will deliver world-class services to guarantee the availability of the engines inside.”

The whole Transportes Aéreos Pegaso fleet is now covered by SBH. Founded in 1981, this Mexican helicopter operator provides on and offshore helicopter support.

This contract will be managed by Safran Helicopter Engines USA, which supports more than 3,200 engines operated by 400 customers flying in the United States.

Advertisement

SBH is Safran Helicopter Engines maintenance-by-the-hour service. It makes engine operating costs predictable, eliminate cash peaks, allow flexibility for scheduled and unscheduled MRO coverage. It now covers 40 percent of Safran Helicopter Engines customer turbines’ flying hours.

SBH is part of EngineLife Services, Safran’s range of solutions for helicopter engines.