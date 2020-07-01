S.A.F.E. awarded USCG contract for Airbus MH-65 maintenance platforms

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs announced it has been awarded a contract to replace an old poorly designed set of platforms that was supplied to the United States Coast Guard several years ago by a different contractor.

S.A.F.E.’s awarded contract is to design and manufacture custom ergonomic phase maintenance platforms for the MH-65 aircraft for the U.S. Coast Guard in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The custom engineered stands will allow multiple technicians simultaneous access to various parts of the aircraft. The stands will be used for both routine maintenance and the complete aircraft overhaul.

The contract includes maintenance platforms to outfit all six aircraft work bays. The unique custom design will encompass feedback from all the technicians to ensure all safety and ergonomic concerns are addressed. These stands will provide fall protection and increased efficiency as well as a comfortable and SAFE working environment for the technicians. The design phase will be completed in August and the first stand will be delivered in November 2020.

“This will make this USCG ALC facility the most efficient and ergonomic MH-65 overhaul facility in the country,” stated Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E. chief executive officer. “As with all our projects, we coordinate directly with the customer and their technicians to provide the perfect custom solution to meet safety and efficiency. Providing fall protection in an ergonomic environment keeps both the technician and the aircraft SAFE.”

S.A.F.E. will be hosting a virtual maintenance safety symposium in September, the details of which will be available shortly. The symposium will provide safety information, resources, solutions and networking opportunities for mechanics.