RCMSAR partners with Achieve Anything Foundation to offer taste of marine search-and-rescue in B.C.

The Achieve Anything Foundation has announced that applications are open for an exciting new “Operation: This IS You!” hands-on experience event to be held with Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue (RCMSAR) in White Rock, British Columbia, Feb. 22.

Participants will get a first-hand look into the rewarding work of marine search-and-rescue (SAR) — hands-on. Activities include on the water and shoreside searches, rescues, man overboard, first aid scenarios, SAR equipment/gear use, dewatering stations and more. The event is completely free to attend and is open to women and girls age 14 and up.

The event is by invitation only and applications must be made in advance on the Foundation’s website. Those selected and invited must further complete the RSVP process by the specified deadlines in order to be admitted to the event. While there is no maximum age for women to apply, all applicants should self-assess they are sufficiently mobile/agile to board vessels and participate in the day’s activities.

RCMSAR is a charitable, volunteer-based organization that operates 33 marine rescue stations on the B.C. coast and Interior. From Vancouver’s busy harbor to the remote waters of the North Coast, volunteer crews are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ready to respond to marine emergencies. RCMSAR is a key part of the marine SAR system and works within one of the most challenging SAR regions in the world.

RCMSAR volunteers conduct, on average, 800 marine rescues every year, approximately 1/3 of all marine emergencies. Volunteers stand ready to leave their jobs and their families on a moment’s notice to help people in trouble on the water – even in the worst possible weather. RCMSAR crews are highly trained and equipped with specialized rescue vessels designed for the challenges of the West Coast.

The Achieve Anything Foundation is a federally incorporated not-for-profit with a mission to inspire female future leaders from shop floor to top floor in high-tech STEM fields, where women are drastically under-represented. The Foundation offers incredible, hands-on experience events in the native environments of agency and industry partners under a program called Operation: This IS You!

Foundation events, projects and programs are always free to participants to prevent barriers to participation. The Foundation also spearheads the signature annual The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too! event, which is the world’s largest gender diversity outreach event of its kind in aviation, aerospace, marine and defense. This completely free international event is open to everyone regardless of age, gender or citizenship. It’s held annually in early October in honor of International Day of the Girl, a Canadian-driven UN Observance.