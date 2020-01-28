Priority 1 Air Rescue launches new helicopter mission training services

Priority 1 Air Rescue has announced the launch of new synthetic training programs and additional aircrew mission simulators offered at the Search and Rescue Tactical Training Academy (SART/TAC) in Mesa, Arizona and Bordeaux, France. The new training programs directly support air ambulance, law enforcement, and helicopter search-and-rescue aircrew training. P1AR has also announced the addition of new cockpits, an aerial sniper marksmanship dome, and a second complete aircrew simulator at SART/TAC France.

The training programs include air ambulance specific courses designed for medical helicopter aircrews to help them prepare for rural or urban scene responses, medical treatment, basic aircrew coordination, crew resource management, and communication in any weather day and night.

Hoist SAR courses are designed to train crews in how to improve safety, standardization, and the capability to perform complex hoist missions (including night vision goggles), while reducing risk to aircraft and personnel. The new SAR training programs include additional capabilities to practice emergency procedures to include but are not limited too; single engine and hydraulic failures while hoisting, spins, pendulums, cable entanglement and cable shearing practice from the current ab-initio, basic, and advanced SAR mission training program already provided in the current course offerings.

Law enforcement training has been significantly improved with a sniper dome which allows for aerial marksmanship and armed use of force training with realistic and accurate ballistics and armed use of force procedures.

Director of Training Richard Forbes stated, “with the growing demand for helicopter emergency response to support air ambulance, SAR, and law enforcement operations, we are very focused on improving the student participants experience and we strongly believe the training we are delivering with our comprehensive standardized courseware, synthetic, live flight, and blended training will bring major advances to the safety and capabilities for our customers to conduct their missions and save lives.”