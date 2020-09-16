Portable UV-C technology provides a better way to disinfect air ambulances

Daylight Medical provides healthcare with innovative products that enable the highest level of care to be delivered to the patient. The company announced plans to take patient safety to new heights. With the SARS-CoV-2 global pandemic continuing to threaten the safety of not only patients but those that care for them, Daylight Medical, exclusive distributor of the Diversey MoonBeam3 for municipal EMS, fire, and patient transport in North America, is providing UV-C technology that effectively disinfects aircraft cabins to improve customer and personnel safety and quickly get air ambulance operators to their next patient.

Germicidal UV-C systems are widely used in hospitals to combat healthcare-associated infections, but many are bulky, expensive and not powerful enough to kill dangerous pathogens. MoonBeam3 is a unique UV-C disinfecting system that uses 254-nanometer wavelength in a compact and portable form factor. At just 44 inches (112 cm) tall and 15 inches (38 cm) wide, MoonBeam3 is a perfect solution for ground and air ambulances.

MoonBeam3 is highly effective anywhere dangerous bacteria and viruses lurk, and is uniquely designed for maximum versatility. Its three articulating arms can be positioned vertically, horizontally or angled, allowing the dose to get close or at a distance up to seven feet. Not only is the unit incredibly easy to use and operate when and where it’s needed, its compact footprint allows for disinfection in tight spaces yet can also be positioned for larger areas. Used in combination with manual cleaning, MoonBeam3 is highly effective on pathogens that are more difficult to kill than enveloped viruses such as COVID-19. Used in the world’s leading hospitals to reduce the spread of HAIs (healthcare-associated infections) such as MRSA, VRE, MDR-Gram negative, norovirus and C. diff spores, MoonBeam3 is third-party efficacy tested for up to a six-log reduction (99.9999).

“The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing all of us to adapt to new ways of doing business. Many of these changes have been stressful, complicated and time-consuming, but MoonBeam3 keeps it simple yet effective,” said Gary Enos, president, Daylight Medical. “When it comes to the safety and cleanliness of a cabin, MoonBeam3 delivers a solution that is quick, easy, and cost-effective.”

MoonBeam3’s operation simply requires a user to plug it in, position the arms, and press start. The system will automatically run one of four selectable cycle times — from 90 seconds to 10 minutes — and indicate when the cycle is complete. Built-in safety features will interrupt the cycle if motion or acceleration is detected, helping to guard against accidental human exposure to the UV-C light.