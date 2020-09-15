Penzance Helicopters introduces state-of-the-art aircraft to Isles of Scilly service

Penzance Helicopters is, on Sept. 12, 2020, introducing one the world’s most celebrated helicopters — the AW139 — to the recently re-launched Isles of Scilly service, flying from Penzance direct to Tresco and St Mary’s.

The best-in-class aircraft sets the benchmark for passenger safety and comfort. With 15 ergonomically designed seats and large cabin windows, it treats passengers to unobstructed views of the route’s breathtaking coastal scenery and offers the ultimate — and quickest — way to travel to the islands. As a modern aircraft with low vibration, the AW139 also benefits from a lower noise signature than many other helicopters and with an enhanced resilience to a variety of weather conditions supports a reliable year-round connection.

Originally due to arrive in March for the launch of the new service but delayed by export restrictions and control measures linked to Covid-19, the introduction of the new aircraft has been long-awaited and much-anticipated.

“We are delighted to be introducing into service, the state-of-the-art AW139 helicopter,” said Jeremy Awenat, managing director of Sloane Helicopters, operators of the service. “The helicopter link delivers significant socio-economic benefit to the Isles of Scilly and West Cornwall — especially as the area rebuilds its tourism industry — and is a crucial service to visitors and locals alike. While awaiting delivery of the helicopter we have maintained the service by operating with a fleet of interim aircraft but the AW139 is our helicopter of choice. We are looking forward to sharing the many benefits that it offers with passengers and the local community.”

Those wanting to experience the scenic 15-minute journey and enjoy the peacefulness and seclusion of the Isles of Scilly can now take advantage of last-minute day return fares recently launched by Penzance Helicopters. These flights can be booked 24-hours in advance (subject to availability) and are $162 for a same-day return. 2021 flights are now also available to book with prices starting from $167 one-way; more details are available online.