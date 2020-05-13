Metro delivers refurbished AS350 B3 to Buenos Aires police

Metro recently delivered two refurbished AS350 B3 aircraft to the Ministry of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires. The refurbishments included mandated 12-year inspections of the aircraft.

“This 12-year inspection involved a lot of moving parts and attention to detail, so we’re excited to put this helicopter back into service for the Province of Buenos Aires,” said Amy McMullen, Metro’s customer configuration coordinator. “Expanding our partnership within Argentina has proven to cement our relationship with the country.”

The overhauls involved many comprehensive repairs. Upon the aircraft’s arrival, the Metro team identified several areas of need involving lower blade corrosion, interior upholstery damage, and windshield impairment to name a few. In addition to repairs, The Shreveport, Louisiana-based completion center outfitted the helicopters with a fast rope system for air-to-ground police transport, an upgraded avionics system and a premium paint service.

These completions mark the third aircraft Metro delivered to this South American customer, solidifying three years of partnership.