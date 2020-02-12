Kellstrom Defense signs multi-year contract extension with Ametek SFMS

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace (KDA) has signed a new multi-year extension to an existing distribution agreement with the Sensors and Fluid Management Systems (SFMS) business unit of Ametek Aerospace & Defense.

Advertisement

The agreement builds on a legacy of partnership, with KDA continuing to serve as the exclusive distributor for Ametek’s SFMS products for the global military and government aftermarket, while also providing OEM repair management support and expanded cooperation for new aftermarket solutions for military aircraft sustainment.

“We are excited to not only continue, but to expand our current partnership with Ametek SFMS,” said Melissa Orr, director of OEM relationships for KDA. “Over the past few years, our partnership has allowed us to create new mission-critical solutions for our customers and ensure aircraft readiness worldwide. We look forward to continuing this growth together.”

Advertisement

Elaine O’Neill, vice president and business unit manager of Ametek SFMS, commented, “We are delighted to take our partnership with KDA to the next level and continue to serve our customers with a world-class portfolio of comprehensive aftermarket solutions.”