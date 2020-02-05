Italian helicopter operator Alidaunia and its training company both achieve IS-BAO Stage 2

Alidaunia, a premier Italian aviation company headquartered in Foggia, announced its helicopter operations and training businesses have both achieved Stage 2 registration for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO).

The IS-BAO is developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations and is a recommended voluntary code of best practices designed to help flight operations all over the world achieve high levels of safety and professionalism in their operations. IS-BAO is a safety standard recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Doc 10004, Global Safety Plan and the IS-BAO Stage 2 ensures that safety risks are being effectively managed.

Founded in 1976, Alidaunia began as a fixed-wing operator, and then acquired the license to operate executive flights for passenger transport. Since 1985, Alidaunia has provided daily flights between Foggia and the Tremiti Islands, and in 1986 they became the only Italian company operating scheduled flights with helicopters. In addition, Alidaunia integrates its line service to the Tremiti Islands with helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS), available 24/7, to serve the islands and other regions in the south of Italy. Alidaunia is also qualified for helicopter firefighting activities and provides heliport construction, certification and management.

As a maintenance organization, Alidaunia is approved EASA part 145, Turkish SHY 145 and Russia FAR 289.

Alidaunia is also one of the few in the world to be qualified as a Leonardo Excellent Service Centre and Designated Maintenance Facility for Pratt & Whitney Engines.

“Congratulations to the entire Alidaunia organization for this achievement,” commented Bennet Walsh, director of IS-BAO. “This standard is designed to be integrated into operations, rotor- or fixed-wing, anywhere in the world, and Alidaunia is a great example of how IS-BAO works.”

“We are very proud of this accomplishment and it is a testament to our team’s commitment to safety and their ability to work together toward a strong safety culture for our operation,” stated Vincenzo Pucillo – FOM of Alidaunia – “IS-BAO is voluntary standard of best practices and we chose to pursue this to demonstrate our professionalism to our clients and colleagues.”