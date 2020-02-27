India defense minister inaugurates HAL’s LCH production hangar

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL’s) new Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) production hangar at the helicopter division in the presence of HAL CMD R. Madhavan and other senior officials.

Advertisement

LCH is completely ready for operational induction and Helicopter Complex is fully geared up for the production of LCH, said Madhavan. The new production hangar will augment the LCH production capacity to reach a peak production of 30 helicopters per year, added GVS Bhaskar, CEO, Helicopter Complex.

The techno commercial proposal for 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) helicopters has already been submitted by HAL in March 2018 and the order is awaited. The total projected requirement is for around 160 helicopters.

Advertisement

HAL also apprised defense minister on the progress of new design and development program of indigenous Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH). The full scale mock-up was showcased to the Minister. The IMRH (for IAF, Navy and Army) is proposed as a replacement to the existing medium lift helicopters such as Mi17’s, Kamovs and Seakings which will phase out in the next eight to ten years and HAL is keen to complete the development of IMRH during this time.

Induction of indigenous IMRH will result in considerable savings of foreign exchange. The Preliminary Project Report (PPR) for development has been submitted to the MoD for sanction of funds by CCS.