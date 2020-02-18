HeliSpeed signs SAR support agreement with Cobham

Blackpool-based aviation support specialist HeliSpeed has signed a new agreement with Cobham Aviation Services to support its search-and-rescue (SAR) operations in Curacao.

Advertisement

Through the agreement, HeliSpeed will provide Cobham with pilots from its HeliTrax database of over 1,200 highly-trained helicopter pilots, offering dedicated support to the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.

Cobham Aviation Services is a leading provider of operational readiness, special mission training and operational delivery solutions to military and government agencies worldwide. In Curacao, Cobham has successfully delivered a turnkey rotary-wing SAR service to the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard for many years. Helispeed will assist Cobham by providing experienced SAR crews and instructors across the world.

HeliSpeed brings the expertise of pilots and operators closer together by matching the skills of experienced pilots with the needs and preferences of operators. They are experts in the diverse skill sets required for offshore, construction, utility, SAR, EMS, disaster relief and VIP missions and support ferry flights, aircraft repositioning, ground and flight tests, and training across every platform. HeliSpeed can supply specialist contract pilots for both short and long-term global missions on over 83 types of helicopters.

Advertisement

“We are proud to be able to support Cobham with their requirements for flexible, qualified pilots and this agreement reflects HeliSpeed capacity to support a diverse operations worldwide,” said Gemma Walker, operations director, Helispeed.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Helispeed and are confident in receiving pilots which meet the same high levels of skill, experience and certification as our own crews,” said Spike Jepson, VP of flight operations, Cobham Aviation Services.