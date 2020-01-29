Helicopter Flight Training Center hires Robert Stevenson as sales director

The Helicopter Flight Training Center, a Metro Aviation company, announced the hire of Robert Stevenson, a 20-year industry veteran, as its training center sales director.

In this role, Stevenson will manage and build industry partnerships while developing growth strategies for the company. He will oversee the promotion of the state-of-the-art flight simulators housed at the center, which includes an EC145 and EC135 Level D full-motion simulator, as well as an AS350 Level 7 and Bell 407/GX Level 7 flight training device.

Prior to joining the Helicopter Flight Training Center, Stevenson worked as a regional sales manager for CAE. He earned his bachelor’s in aviation science and technology from Ohio State University.

“We are excited to bring Rob into the Metro Aviation team and family,” said Kenny Morrow, Metro’s chief operating officer. “Rob’s values as well as his passion for customer service and tailored training solutions fit right into our philosophy of helping our customers succeed in safety and business. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help the Helicopter Flight Training Center continue to grow and serve our industry.”

In addition to dry-leasing simulators, the Training Center offers a variety of aviation training solutions including a dedicated maintenance classroom for engine and airframe instruction along with an extensive CommLab course for communication specialists.

The training center revolutionized flight training in the helicopter sector when it partnered with FlightSafety International to introduce the first EC135 Level D full-motion simulator in 2014 and repeated that recipe for success with North America’s first EC145 Level D full-motion simulator in 2016. Since then, the center has seen significant growth, diversifying its simulator portfolio and course offerings to meet the demands of various training needs.

To learn more about the facility go to the company’s website or stop by Heli-Expo booth #3624 to chat with Stevenson in-person.