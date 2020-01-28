Guardian Mobility expands its product portfolio

Guardian Mobility announced the official launch of its G4C dual-mode flight tracking system designed for fleet operators worldwide with missions moving in and out of remote or metropolitan areas.

The G4C joins the G4 family of products in providing a unified picture for managing aircraft. The new system focuses on delivering continuous yet efficient coverage to operators across law enforcement, EMS, government and more. The system uses advanced yet user-friendly technology to enhance safety and productivity in daily operations.

Seamless constant communication

Focused on building a connected fleet, the upgraded platform features constant communication coverage through both satellite and cellular channels. The dual-mode system enables users to

transmit data while moving from metropolitan to remote areas and vice versa without interruptions.

Together, the satellite and cellular connections offer broader coverage at reasonable prices. Therefore, the platform can meet the demands of any mission no matter the location by taking

advantage of features from either channel. All of this provided in just one installation, so customers can forgo the hassle of purchasing separate hardware.

An efficient ecosystem

Regardless of the mission type, fleet operators need scalable technology to maintain growth. To deliver long-term progression, the G4C streamlines operations by creating an asset ecosystem,

allowing customers to simultaneously view and track ground and air units on one screen.

With dual mode, the G4 product line offers seamless coverage and cost-effective position reporting for high-resolution billing.

Additional features