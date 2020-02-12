Garmin GFC 600H helicopter flight control system approved in the AS350

Garmin announced it has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certification (STC) for the GFC 600H helicopter flight control system in the Airbus AS350 B2/B3.

The attitude-based (AHRS-derived) flight control system boasts a number of helicopter-tailored safety features, including attitude hold (ATT), Garmin Helicopter Electronic Stability and Protection (H-ESP), dedicated return-to-level (LVL) mode, hover assist, as well as overspeed and low speed protection. The GFC 600H requires the Garmin G500H1 or G500H TXi flight display and offers integration with compatible instruments and navigation sources.

With its advanced AHRS technology and redundant, cross-checking sensors, the GFC 600H was designed for smooth handling. The GFC 600H provides inputs to help stabilize the helicopter while hand-flying. The stability provided by the GFC 600H system offers significant workload reduction and benefits helicopter operators by maintaining a commanded attitude. Designed with the pilot in mind, its cyclic-mounted trim controls allow for seamless interactions without taking a hand off of the helicopter flight controls during basic operations, including system initialization of ATT mode, adjustments of the pitch and roll trim, and much more.

While flying with ATT, pilots can easily “fly through” the flight control inputs for smooth maneuvers beyond the preset trim condition.

Hover assist mode is capable of automatically detecting a hover condition and provides flight control inputs to help maintain position over the ground. With the optional yaw axis control, the GFC 600H will also hold heading while in a hover. In addition to hover assist mode, groundspeed hold is also available and allows the pilot to input a forward or sideways command, which can be particularly useful during taxi and take-off.

Garmin H-ESP helps the pilot remain within a safe flight envelope when hand-flying the helicopter. H-ESP works in all modes — even when the system is not engaged — and can be manually disabled to allow for maneuvering flight. The GFC 600H also features a dedicated level mode that can be engaged by the pilot to return to straight-and-level flight, helping to avoid a potential loss-of-control scenario.

For en route and approach navigation, the system uses guidance from a compatible Garmin navigator, such as the GTN 750Xi/GTN 650Xi or GTN 750/650 series, to automatically fly approaches and search-and-rescue patterns. Additional vertical and lateral modes include altitude hold, altitude select, vertical speed, indicated airspeed and heading select.

The GFC 600H features a stack-width mode controller with push-button controls and a night vision goggle (NVG) compatible display. Its robust architecture supports a three-axis configuration to provide the features and handling characteristics needed for a helicopter. Integrated “smart” servos provide pitch and roll inputs as commanded by the system, and the available third servo and collective sensor provide yaw axis control capability and smooth flight control adjustments when the pilot moves the collective. Digitally controlled, high-torque servos allow for faster, crisper, more powerful response, which enables the GFC 600H to perform with smooth efficiency and advanced capability.

With its extensive features, the GFC 600H offers unprecedented value at a competitive price. The GFC 600H is expected to be available later this month through select Garmin dealers. The GFC 600H is supported by Garmin’s aviation product support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value.