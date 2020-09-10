FreeFlight Systems’ leading radar altimeters receive STC on Airbus H125

FreeFlight Systems, an industry leader in NextGen aerospace applications, recently announced that its leading RA-4000/RA-4500 series radar altimeters are now approved for installation on Airbus Helicopters H125 series (Eurocopter AS350) rotorcraft. The recently developed supplemental type certificate (STC) revision also includes FreeFlight’s RAD-45 indicator display, an optional accessory compliant to European Radar Altimeter display requirements for easy-to-read trend information with built-in audio alerts.

With over 50 years of experience in development, production, fielding, and support, FreeFlight’s leading radar altimeters have become synonymous with reliability in extreme and demanding environments. The robust radar altimeters are selected within aviation for their reliable rotorcraft low altitude performance and terrain transitions, ensuring precise air ground level (AGL) information from 2,500 feet to 20 feet below ground level.

The RA-4500, when paired with FreeFlight’s FDC-500 Digital to Analog converter, can also be installed onto turboprops and light business jets as a replacement for the Honeywell’s KRA405B and other legacy altimeters. The FDC-500 is scheduled for release later this year.

FreeFlight’s TSO and ETSO-approved systems are extensively deployed in helicopter fleets worldwide. With an update rate of 25 times per second, and a built-in self-test function, the RA-4000 and ARINC 429 capable RA-4500 are selected for precision, safety, are installed in over 5,000 fixed-wing and rotorcraft aircraft globally.

The STC, registered to Monte-Carlo Helicopter Service, a brand of Heli Air Monaco, will begin installation of the RA-4500 on its Airbus Helicopters H125 fleet during the summer of 2020.