FLIR announces first order for Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System

FLIR Systems, Inc. announced that the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment has procured one of the company’s Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance Systems (VRS) as part of an innovative base protection program. The order represents the first sale of an integrated VRS system for FLIR.

Advertisement

The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) is the prime institution responsible for defence-related research and development in Norway. Its ICE worx department is overseeing this technology-driven effort that includes live testing new concepts for base protection involving multiple active and passive sensors, command and control systems, as well as threat mitigation and defeat capabilities.

FLIR’s Black Hornet VRS equips armored or mechanized vehicles with an immediate, self-contained surveillance and reconnaissance system. Adapted from the Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System (PRS), VRS extends the capabilities of the award-winning Black Hornet nano-UAV. The launch unit, with fully integrated controls inside the vehicle, mounts externally and can deploy up to four Black Hornet drones. The result is a remotely operated UAV system that delivers real-time situational awareness while crews stay protected inside their vehicle.

Advertisement

“Among their many missions, our Black Hornet PRS and VRS systems can help reduce the manpower needed to secure base camps, protect forces, or gather actionable intel on the battlefield,” said Roger Wells, VP and general manager of the unmanned systems and integrated solutions business line at FLIR. “FFI’s program is a good model of collaboration between Norwegian defense and industry to develop innovative, cost-effective solutions that can save lives. We’re proud to be playing a role.”

The Black Hornet is designed and built by FLIR in Norway. FLIR also has supplied unmanned ground systems to Norwegian military and law enforcement for more than 10 years, including a contract last fall to provide more than 20 of its PackBot robots to Norway’s Ministry of Defense and the Oslo Police.