FlightSafety adds Level D qualified simulators for Airbus EC145 and Leonardo AW139

FlightSafety International announced the expansion of its helicopter training programs and services with new Level D qualified simulators for the Airbus Helicopters EC145 and Leonardo AW139.

“This significant expansion of the training programs and services we offer to helicopter operators reflects FlightSafety’s commitment to provide a broad range of conveniently located programs that our customers require,” said Steve Gross, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing.

The Airbus Helicopters EC145 simulator is scheduled to enter service in March 2020 at the FlightSafety Learning Center in Denver, Colorado. While it will be used primarily to support Air Methods, FlightSafety will also offer training using this new advanced technology device to other operators of the aircraft.

The simulator that is being built for the Leonardo AW139 is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. It will enter service at FlightSafety’s Learning Center in Lafayette, Louisiana early in 2021 following Level D qualification.

The advances in technology incorporated into the new EC145 and AW139 simulators include FlightSafety’s industry-leading VITAL 1150 visual system and CrewView collimated glass mirror display.

FlightSafety’s comprehensive helicopter training programs include reviewing and practicing routine, abnormal and emergency procedures. They are practiced in a simulator under a broad variety of weather and environmental conditions and repeated without delays from air traffic, weather conditions or air traffic control. The pilot and instructor can focus on the task at hand without distraction in the safe and effective environment of a simulator.