Equinor extends CHC contracts in Norway

Recently, Equinor confirmed extensions for both its Tampen/Oseberg and Heidrun contracts with CHC for one year, effective from September 2020 to August 2021. This is for three Sikorsky S-92 sear-and-rescue aircraft and three super puma A332L/L1. The aircraft are located at the Johan Sverdrup, Oseberg, Statfjord B and Heidrun rigs, and cover the area expanding from the Northern North Sea into the Norwegian Sea.

The contract offers the opportunity for further extensions.

“We are delighted that we continue to enjoy Equinor’s confidence in our ability to not only execute their service safely but also with outstanding efficiency and levels of customer service,” said Per Andre Rykhus, general operations manager, CHC Helikopter Services Norway. “We will continue to evolve our services and embrace the latest technology to best meet customer needs, building on our decades of experience in Norwegian oil and gas activity.”