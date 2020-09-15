Entrol announces U.S. office opening

Entrol, a manufacturer of FTD and AATD flight simulators, has announced the launch of its first U.S. office in Miami, Florida to support its growth in the American market.

Advertisement

Entrol aims to help American flight schools and operators improve their pilot training and optimize operational costs.

After installing FTD simulators for Kaman Aerospace, Conair and Sunny Aviation, opening a sales office in the U.S.A. was a natural step, according to the company.

Advertisement

“We are very excited about this milestone,” said Luis Olarte, chief executive officer of Entrol. “After 15 years of experience and over 70 simulators installed worldwide, our next challenge is the expansion in the U.S. market”.

In addition to the sales office, Entrol will have a showroom in Denver in collaboration with Sunny Aviation. An H135 FTD Level 5 will be available for everyone looking forward to flying an Entrol simulator.