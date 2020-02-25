ECT launches R-MC compressor wash in a 4:1 concentration

Engine Cleaning Technology (ECT) Inc, the only U.S. manufacturer of aviation engine compressor wash, has announced the new release of its R-MC compressor wash in a four-to-one concentration. R-MC is the only amine-based compressor wash on the market, which leads to higher temperature stability, better cleaning, and a more environmentally friendly product.

Advertisement

It has been clearly demonstrated that clean engines are more efficient, maintain better performance, and reduce maintenance costs. Therefore, cleaning is a quick and easy way to improve performance and increase revenues.

R-MC is specifically formulated for aviation use, and contains specialty corrosion inhibitors while remaining non-toxic. Previously, R-MC was only offered in a pre-mix and six-to-one concentration. Responding to customers’ feedback for flexibility, ECT will now offer a four-to-one concentration to provide the customer with a wider range of concentration to choose from, ensuring they are able to be supplied with the specific amount they require. In addition to supplying a wide range of concentrations, ECT also manufactures multiple package sizes, including one, five, 30, 55, and 275 gallons, and bulk options.

R-MC’s unique blend has been approved by every major engine and airframe OEM, and can make the unique claim of being the only Boeing-approved compressor wash that also conforms to the MIL-85704C.

R-MC was formulated to be the most effective, economical, and environmentally safe product on the market.