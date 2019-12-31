Delta Helicopters selects WinAir Version 7 software

WinAir is delighted to announce that Delta Helicopters will be upgrading to WinAir Version 7. Having used previous versions of WinAir’s software for the past 16 years, the company determined that a move to a more robust and browser-based version of the software would be a significant benefit to its entire operation. As a result, WinAir’s Product Implementation team will visit Delta’s headquarters in St. Albert, Alberta, to complete the on-site training and go-live phase of the software implementation.

Delta Helicopters is a leading helicopter operation with six bases in Alberta, Canada. The company was established in 1972 and currently employs approximately 50 staff. It offers a variety of services to clients within the province and throughout Canada from the oil-and-gas industry, forestry industry, mining industry, government, and so on. These services consist of chartering staff, equipment transportation, stand-by evacuation, fire suppression, aerial seeding, land surveying, thermal imaging, pipeline inspection, powerline inspection, search-and-rescue, wildlife population counts, air ambulance/medevac services, and sightseeing expeditions.

In terms of its fleet, Delta Helicopters operate with 25 light intermediate and medium-lift helicopters. This includes Bell 204B, 205A1++, 206B, 212, Airbus AS350BA, and AS350 B2 helicopters. With this diverse fleet, the company can provide the right aircraft to satisfy the unique requirements of any mission.

Delta Helicopters joined WinAir in 2003 when the company was seeking maintenance and inventory control software to replace manual processes. After an extensive search, it signed on with WinAir Version 4 and leveraged the skills of WinAir’s Aircraft Services team to develop aircraft templates for its Bell 206B and Airbus AS350 helicopters. After years of exceptional growth, the decision was made to upgrade to WinAir Version 5.5 in 2007. This upgrade would provide enhanced functionality and increased visibility across all departments.

A decade later, Delta’s needs changed as the company continued to expand its fleet, which resulted in the widening of its geographical operation. With the addition of these aircraft and the expansion of its operation, it was evident that web-based maintenance software was required to harmonize processes between bases, sub-bases, and remote operations to provide instant access to inventory information, and to improve interdepartmental communication. Consequently, members of the company participated in multiple customized demonstrations of WinAir Version 7.

From the get-go, Delta Helicopters’ team was able to identify the immediate gains associated with the software’s online capabilities. They were impressed with how WinAir Version 7 was able to manage complex counters, custom counters, penalty factors, dynamic components, and variable cycles with ease. They also saw exceptional value in the software’s new required parts workflow. This new functionality would further increase operational visibility and assist with improving decision-making throughout all facets of the company. Additionally, Delta’s team was impressed with WinAir’s handling of aircraft templates and recognized that it mimics actual maintenance work steps. This culminated in the company’s decision to upgrade to WinAir Version 7.

As part of this upgrade, the company commissioned WinAir to build a template import utility to accelerate the time it takes to get maintenance program information into WinAir and to simplify the process therein. This was developed based on WinAir’s data loading utility, a tool that provides users with the ability to load aircraft directly into the system via a template. With this new Maintenance Programs Data Import utility, Delta will be able to import maintenance program data from a spreadsheet into WinAir swiftly and with minimal manual effort. This will save the company tremendous time and will help to ensure that it is always fully prepared for the next mission.

“WinAir Version 7 goes above and beyond our requirements for powerful browser-based software, with comprehensive reporting functionality, and the ability to manage the complex variables associated with helicopter operations,” said Harvey Wolfe, director of maintenance at Delta Helicopters. “We have a superb working relationship with the WinAir team, who remain focused on helping us improve our business and consistently exceed our expectations. We look forward to our go-live date with the software and the new Maintenance Programs utility and anticipate a formidable return on investment.”

WinAir managing director, Kyle Vergeer, was also keen to note the strength and longevity of WinAir’s long-term business relationship with Delta Helicopters: “It has been a pleasure to work with Delta Helicopters for more than a decade and a half. The longevity of this relationship is a testament to the fact that at WinAir, we are dedicated to assisting our clients with reaching their particular business goals. We are thrilled that Delta will be migrating to WinAir Version 7 and expect a quick and seamless transition to the software.”