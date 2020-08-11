Coast Guard aircrew medevacs pregnant crewmember from fishing vessel near St. Paul, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew hoisted a pregnant crewmember from a fishing vessel 200 miles northwest of St. Paul, Alaska on Aug. 8.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew safely hoisted and transported the passenger to commercial services in Cold Bay for further medical care.

On the morning of Aug. 8, District 17 Command Center personnel received a medevac request from the captain of the fishing vessel Northern Jaeger for a 22-year-old female crewmember reportedly experiencing medical complications due to pregnancy.

The Northern Jaeger, a 308-foot factory trawler, was located approximately 200 miles northwest of St. Paul.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. local time, the helicopter crew took the patient to Cold Bay and transferred her to a LifeMed flight team, who then transported the patient to higher medical care.

An Air Station Kodiak aircrew aboard a HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft also provided support throughout the transfer.