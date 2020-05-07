CNC Technologies selected by Jamaica Defence Force to deploy airborne mission suites for Bell 429 fleet

CNC Technologies, an aviation technology and wireless communications company serving the law enforcement, military and government markets, has announced its selection by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) to deploy airborne mission suites for the organization’s fleet of Bell 429 helicopters.

Custom developed to support the JDF’s national security and public safety missions, the new systems will enable the JDF to securely transmit live HD video and data from its aircraft to ground-based forces around the country and to partners across the world. The JDF is the combined military of Jamaica, encompassing land, sea and air divisions.

The new mission suites incorporate Churchill Navigation’s moving map system, the multi-sensor WESCAM MX-10 GEN IV camera system and Troll Systems’ microwave downlink technology. The mission suites will also be fully integrated with CNC.LIVE, the defense-grade portal from CNC that enables military, law enforcement and public safety users to deliver secure, real-time video and data feeds to Internet-connected devices. Through CNC.LIVE, the JDF will be able to provide live video and data intelligence to personnel and partners located anywhere in the world.

“CNC has established itself as a trusted security partner for the world’s most sophisticated operators, providing unparalleled technical expertise backed by comprehensive, always-on support,” said Anthony Gregory, Lieutenant Colonel at the JDF. “The company’s strong experience in the space, customer service focus and ability to deliver a highly customized solution to support our specific mission requirements were key factors in our selection of CNC for this project.”

CNC will provide ongoing training and 24/7 support for the new mission suites, serving as the single point of contact for all system questions. CNC partner, AeroBrigham, will provide completion services on the aircraft.

“We are pleased to have been selected by the Jamaica Defence Force for this critical new assignment and look forward to working together to support the country’s military and public safety operations,” said Ron Magocsi, founding partner and chief technology officer at CNC Technologies.