Bluedrop finalizes contract to develop Osprey Special Mission Aviator Ramp Trainers

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. and its subsidiary Bluedrop Training & Simulation, announced it has finalized the contract for the development of a next-generation Special Mission Aviator Ramp Trainer (SMART) with Boeing for the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. The $2.6 million award is funded by Boeing under the Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Canada (ISED), Investment Framework Transaction program.

Bluedrop will build full-sized, high-fidelity and immersive virtual reality ramp trainers for the V-22 Osprey, featuring enhanced specific mission capabilities including ramp operation, hoisting systems, gunnery systems and various mission critical procedural training capabilities. The new SMART will interface with Boeing’s cockpit training devices to allow for fully interactive crew training and mission scenario training.

“Boeing has again shown its full support of Canadian businesses in the Defense and Aerospace domain,” said Jean-Claude Siew, Bluedrop executive vice president of technology and simulation. “The kickoff of this project is timely as it allows Bluedrop to bring the most advanced immersive technologies available and to evolve its state-of-the-art suite of rear crew training products in support of war fighters.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Boeing will provide engineering, training and simulation, and ongoing development support for a period of three years.

“Boeing has had a presence in Canada for more than 100 years and we are proud to further demonstrate our commitment to Canadian industry with this Bluedrop partnership to offer an new training capability that helps ensure our V-22 customers are mission ready,” said John Chicoli, director of vertical lift services for Boeing. “We are working closely with V-22 customers and operators, incorporating their feedback through development, to deliver a trainer that seamlessly integrates with their operational needs.”

Bluedrop will develop the associated hardware and software from its recently opened training and simulation production center located in Halifax, Nova Scotia.