Bell Training Academy conducts fleetwide installation of Pulselite System

Precise Flight, Inc. has announced the Bell Training Academy is conducting a fleetwide installation of Precise Flight’s Pulselite System.

The Pulselite System is an FAA certified lightweight electrical system controller that alternately pulses the landing and auxiliary lights of a helicopter, thereby increasing visibility and reflecting the speed and directional movement of the aircraft. The Pulselite System has been proven to significantly reduce bird strikes and decrease midair and ground collisions.

“The Bell Training Academy is proud to partner with Precise Flight, Inc. to bring enhanced safety features to our state-of-the-art training academy fleet,” said Harry Vergis, flight safety officer for Bell Training Academy. “Our partnership with Precise Flight, Inc., demonstrates our commitment to innovative products that enhance safety.”

“Precise Flight is honored to support Bell Training Academy with their implementation of the Pulselite System,” said Doug La Placa, chief executive officer of Precise Flight, Inc. “Bell Training Academy’s decision to outfit their fleet with the Pulselite System comes as no surprise as they continue to lead the global rotorcraft industry in safety and performance.”

The Pulselite System is installed on more than 30,000 aircraft worldwide and is certified for most rotorcraft models.