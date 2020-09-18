Bell presents the Turkish National Police with the Outstanding Operational Readiness award

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced the Turkish National Police were presented an award for “Outstanding Operational Readiness.” The force operates 14 Bell 429s for its safety and security missions. The fleet’s operational readiness is above 95 percent.

“It is an honor to award the Turkish National Police this plaque for outstanding operational readiness,” said Clay Bridges, regional manager, Bell. “The Turkish Police are incredible professionals and the Bell 429 is an exceptional aircraft that will continue to support the country’s public safety and security efforts.”

“Operating the Bell 429 has been essential in completing our missions to the best of our ability,” said branch director of aviation maintenance, pilot chief inspector, Nihat Sirin, Turkish National Police. “Bell provides a highly customizable aircraft that meets our critical mission needs.

“The Bell 429 provides advanced technology that enables our police force to serve and protect our country more safely and efficiently,” added Sirin.

The Bell 429 is known for its exceptional speed, performance, range, and low life cycle cost. The aircraft’s readiness makes it ideal for a variety of missions such as law enforcement, parapublic, oil and gas, and corporate transport.