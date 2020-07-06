Find out the results of our 2020 Helicopter & Engine Manufacturers Survey; learn about Airbus’s non-pilot emergency landing training course; heli-safaris at Kenya’s Tropic Air; TracPlus & the MD 500’s origins.
AVIO Covid-19 Barrier approved for installation in AS350 helicopter models
AVIO Design Group Inc., a full-service aviation, engineering and design team based in Calgary, Alberta, recently received a Transport Canada supplemental type certificate (STC) for the installation of the Covid-19 Barrier into all models of the Airbus AS350 helicopter.
The Covid-19 barrier was approved as Transport Canada STC SH20-26. The Covid-19 Barrier is being sold for CAD $1,275 and is currently in production.
Transport Canada approval for AVIO’s Covid-19 Barrier in the Bell 206 helicopter is pending.