AVIO Covid-19 Barrier approved for installation in AS350 helicopter models

AVIO Design Group Inc., a full-service aviation, engineering and design team based in Calgary, Alberta, recently received a Transport Canada supplemental type certificate (STC) for the installation of the Covid-19 Barrier into all models of the Airbus AS350 helicopter.

The Covid-19 barrier was approved as Transport Canada STC SH20-26. The Covid-19 Barrier is being sold for CAD $1,275 and is currently in production.

Transport Canada approval for AVIO’s Covid-19 Barrier in the Bell 206 helicopter is pending.