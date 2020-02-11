Astronautics receives STC validation from India for RoadRunner EFI

Astronautics Corporation of America’s AFI4700 RoadRunner electronic flight instrument (EFI) has received supplemental type certificate (STC) validation from the India Directorate General of Civil Aviation for Leonardo A109E helicopters.

“The FAA STC validation from India is another significant step in Astronautics helping helicopter operators around the world to realize the cost, ease, and safety benefits when retrofitting their aircraft with a RoadRunner EFI system,” said Astronautics vice president of sales and business development Greg Plantz.

The EFI provides operators readability in all lighting conditions, reduced operating and maintenance costs, minimal downtime for installation, and enables modern navigation and approach capability. The unit is easily upgradeable with new software functionality tailorable to customer needs and mission requirements.

The RoadRunner EFI has an STC for Leonardo A109/119 helicopters and bilateral validation with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and Brazil Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil.

Astronautics’ authorized dealer network sells and services the RoadRunner EFI.