Camera drone, helicopter collide during off-road race in California
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the collision of a drone and a helicopter at an off-road truck race in Southern California last week.
Video posted to Facebook on Feb. 6 shows a drone camera feed interrupted by apparent contact with a helicopter during the 300-mile (480-kilometer) Toyo Tires Desert Invitational, part of the King of the Hammers race week in Johnson Valley, California.
FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor told Vertical that the helicopter was operated by ICON Helicopters of Carlsbad, California, which reported the incident to the San Diego Flight Standards District Office.
ICON Helicopters confirmed that it was operating an Airbus AS350 helicopter at the event for aerial filming, but declined to comment further at this time out of respect for the FAA’s investigative process.
Because of the remote location of King of the Hammers, a spokesperson for organizer Ultra4 Racing was not immediately available for comment, so it is unclear what measures were in place to separate camera helicopters and drones at the event. Gregor confirmed that the FAA had not established a temporary flight restriction over the races.
The incident illustrates the potential for conflict between drones and helicopters even when their operators and pilots are working in known proximity to each other. By contrast, most of the drone strikes and near misses publicized to date have involved drones operating without awareness of or coordination with surrounding traffic.
In September 2017, a DJI Phantom 4 drone collided with a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk at about 300 feet over Hoffman Island, New York. The National Transportation Safety Board determined in that case that the drone operator “failed to see and avoid the helicopter because he was intentionally flying the drone out of visual range and did not have adequate knowledge of regulations and safe operating practices.”
More recently, in December 2019, a Los Angeles news helicopter operated by Helinet Aviation made a precautionary landing after striking an object believed to be a drone.
3 thoughts on “Camera drone, helicopter collide during off-road race in California”
Can you dig a little deeper on this story as far as the drone operator? Were they FAA Part 107 certified? That is a very important part of the story as far as sUAS (AKA “DRONE”) issues. Us legacy rc flyers are being labelled as part of these outlaws and we would appreciate knowing more about the incident. I also fly multirotor and love aviation. Unfortunately the FAA is on a mission to make us extinct, no more Neal Armstrong stories of aviators starting their dreams with models is the result. When the computer crashes 20 sec before lunar touchdown the pilot may not have the skill and seat of the pants experience to pull it off. Maybe a stretch but us guys flying rc aircraft could use some help from our friends in other areas of aviation.
I watched some of the King of the Hammers race on YouTube and noted they were using both full-size helicopters and drones extensively for the official race coverage. More likely than not this was a collision between two of the official race photographers, as I highly doubt they would have allowed personal drones to be flown at the race.
Mistakes happen, im sure most if not all hobbyist fully agree that we need rules and a structure that helps everyone.
But the the new proposal is just such a sickening overreach
Honestly, why cant the FAA develop a realtime app for us hobby pilots to check a spot in real time to see airspace activity??