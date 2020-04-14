Vertical’s Helicopter and Engine Manufacturers Survey now open

Vertical’s 2020 Helicopter and Engine Manufacturers Survey is now open and accepting responses through April 30.

The survey is open to anyone in the global civil helicopter industry who has actively operated, flown, or maintained helicopters or helicopter engines in the past two years. Respondents will be asked to evaluate relevant original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the quality of their products and aftermarket services.

Now in its sixth year, Vertical’s Helicopter and Engine Manufacturers Survey provides the industry’s most comprehensive picture of how the major airframe and engine manufacturers are performing when it comes to customer support.

This year, the survey will also provide an opportunity for respondents to share how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their business and how OEMs can help them through the crisis.

Once again, the survey is being conducted by PMG Intelligence, an independent market research and data analysis consulting company based in Waterloo, Ontario. All survey data will be kept completely anonymous, and respondents won’t be contacted by Vertical without their express permission. Respondents will separately have the opportunity to enter a random draw for a $200 Visa gift card as a thank you for their participation.

To take part in the survey, click here.