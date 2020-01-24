Hollywood pilot Fred North, flying the 5-bladed H145, Bell in Mirabel, San Diego Gas & Electric, AW139 at 1K deliveries, Firecat & more!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sign up for your free Digital Alert from Vertical and Vertical911 magazines.
Sign up for free daily email updates from the helicopter industry’s top news source.
For more than a decade, our flagship magazine, Vertical, has been the helicopter industry’s No. 1 source for timely news, reporting from the field, and spectacular photography. Featuring award-winning content and contributors, Vertical provides the best coverage in the industry.