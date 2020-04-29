Quality is the defining value

“Quality is the unwavering standard that guides and defines each of our actions and is born from the passion and pride we feel for what we do,” said Luis Zapata, president and chief executive officer of ETD Solutions.

That sense of quality is evident throughout the company, in its client, employer and vendor relationships, as well as its array of aviation services.

“Those services include MRO [maintenance, repair and overhaul], parts supply, technical evaluation, lease management, inventory management, aircraft updates and modifications, aircraft and engine sales and leasing, night vision system maintenance and calibration, and aviation training programs,” said Zapata. “What we offer revolves around our customers’ needs. We have the personnel but also the connections and expertise to create new partnerships that address any additional needs our customers might have.”

ETD currently focuses on Central and South America and the Caribbean, servicing Latin American clients–or worldwide clients working in the region–through its head office in Panama and operational bases in Florida and Colombia.

Its operator clients are both civil (oil, gas, mining) and military, and fly an array of fixed- and rotary-wing platforms. Some of the helicopter models ETD supports are the Airbus AS350 Ecureuil and AS555 Fennec; Bell 206, 212, 412, Huey II, TH-57/67, UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) and UH-1N; MD Helicopters MD500; and Sikorsky UH-60.

“We have a diversified group of engineers and maintenance technicians with an average of 20 years of experience each,” said Zapata, himself an aeronautical engineer with 23 years in aviation. “Our personnel are all duly certified, updated and have the background, training and skills to perform any job, for any client and all the aircraft models we support.”

Zapata said ETD also has several strategic alliances with certified and reliable manufacturers and suppliers to ensure it can always provide its clients with the best, most-efficient and most cost-effective solutions possible. One of those partnerships is with aftermarket parts specialist EXTEX.

“We are now part of EXTEX’s worldwide aftermarket network. This will allow ETD to assist our fixed- and rotary-wing clients better, providing improved delivery times, more high-quality parts and services, and dedicated technical support–all with excellent value.

“For EXTEX, they will leverage our knowledge, experience and connections to increase their footprint in Latin America.”

Zapata said the partnership also confirms ETD’s commitment to quality in everything it does. “We aim to be the best provider of services and supplies for civil and military aviation in Latin America. To do that, we focus on honesty, ethics, and a commitment to excellence and hard work. Plus, we utilize innovative, high-quality technologies and offer added value through dedicated customer support that is oriented towards the sustainable growth of our clients.”