YES Communications acquires warehouse with adjoining offices

As part of its ongoing support improvement, YES Communications will now offer comprehensive warehouse storage for client exhibits and trade show equipment. The company offices are also located at their warehouse facility in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex. YES specializes in complete trade show exhibit and support before, during and after an event. Additionally, YES Communications can provide customized plans for show services, shipping, exhibit installation, dismantle, and storage as well as design, construction and management of trade show exhibits, graphics, and related items.

Company president, Kelley Parlier commented, “We are continually looking to improve our client support, and warehouse storage with adjacent office space was a logical next step in our efforts. This allows much improved oversight and logistics for our clients’ trade show equipment and also allows comprehensive freight management. With over 50 trade shows annually around the world, this new dimension gives us yet another distinct advantage for our discerning clients.”

YES has also announced the formation of a new company, YES Rentals. The new company will offer flooring, tables, chairs, counters, banner stands, and other specialized equipment up to and including complete exhibits for trade show exhibit rental clients.

YES Communications and newly formed YES Rentals will again be supporting several HAI Heli-Expo clients with over 12,000 square feet of exhibit space in Anaheim, California from Jan. 28-30, 2020.