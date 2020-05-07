Yellowhead Helicopters chooses AirSuite to provide flight operations software

AirSuite has announced that Yellowhead Helicopters has begun leveraging AirSuite’s flagship product, Cirro, to continue to advance its helicopter operations. Supporting the forestry, mining, petroleum, utility and tourism industries for over 40 years, Yellowhead Helicopters is taking advantage of Cirro’s complete software suite to support its process of flight planning, following and managing.

Among many of the criteria evaluated in the decision, Cirro’s weight and balance and flight duty time tracking modules stood out as key considerations. Allowing pilots to make calculations in remote areas, on the fly was an important feature.

“Through well-planned growth we have continued to renew and update our services and equipment in order to keep pace with the ever-changing demands of the industries we support. Going digital with Cirro is just the latest of our efforts to provide safe and efficient services to customers throughout Canada,” said Sean Rickards. director of operations, Yellowhead Helicopters.

Yellowhead Helicopters joins a growing group of operators that have made Cirro their go-to-solution for automating and streamlining the compliance process of flight planning and managing.

“We are focusing on building the tools that operators tell us they need. We have been expanding our weight and balance module to offer more loading options and configurations, a new company library to make document management easier, and a new learning management systems integration,” said Michael Kleywegt, CEO of AirSuite.

“We are very proud that Yellowhead Helicopters chose Cirro as their flight operations solution and we are looking forward to building a strong relationship with their team.”