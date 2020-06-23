Wysong Enterprises completes work on HeliNY H155

Wysong Enterprises announced recently that the company had finished the completion of Helicopter Flight Services’ (HeliNY) H155 aircraft. The H155 is the fourth aircraft Wysong has completed for the New York City-based company in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

“This H155 will be operating in New York and is a beautiful aircraft,” said Wysong Enterprises sales manager Paul Schreuder. “It is always rewarding to receive repeat business from customers.”

Wysong had previously completed a H155, several Bell 407s, and a Bell 427 for HeliNY. HeliNY is a sightseeing, charter, and aircraft management firm with offices located at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (NYC) and the Linden Municipal Airport (Linden, New Jersey).

“The work that Wysong has done is absolutely beautiful,” said HeliNY president and co-owner John Kjekstad. “Wysong does fantastic work for a fair price. I have known them for a long-time and have a lot of trust in them and their team.”

HeliNY’s H155 will be used for sightseeing and VIP charter flights to the Hamptons. HeliNY selected the H155 because of its seating capacity. They now have options for flights for up to 12 passengers. As part of the completion, Wysong worked with HeliNY to ensure the aircraft was mission-ready by installing several Garmin products including GTN725, 625, GTX 345R, GDL 69H, Multilingual Audio Tour system, Eagle P139 digital audio system allowing either the pilot or copilot to directly communicate with individual passengers.

Advertisement

On the airframe, the HeliNY ship received exterior lighting upgraded to LED, Devore aviation forward recognition pulsing lighting system, various comfort upgrades including multiple iPad mounts, USB charging ports, full paint service including custom paint scheme to match the existing HeliNY fleet.

“HeliNY had a clear vision of what they wanted to accomplish, and we were able to ensure that this H155 was outfitted to meet their needs,” said Schreuder