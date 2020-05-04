WireMasters now offering build-to-order QPL mil-spec connectors

Recently, WireMasters observed a high demand from customers seeking assistance in finding parts to complete wiring harnesses — especially connectors. To respond to this demand, WireMasters invested in a 30,000-square-foot, value-add facility in Mexicali, Mexico, to both stock and build-to-order qualified product listed (QPL) mil-spec connectors.

New, empty shelves wouldn’t be of much benefit to customers, therefore WireMasters has partnered with some of the top connector manufacturers, including:

American Micro

Amphenol PCD

Compaero

Corsair

PRECI-DIP

Radiall

Step’n Components

These partnerships will allow WireMasters to provide quality connector options with competitive pricing. Among the new mil-spec connector offering will be circular and rectangular connectors, along with contacts, filler plugs, insertion tools, as well as non-environmental and environmental backshells.

WireMasters’ connector line expansion will include the following specifications:

D38999 | MIL-DTL-38999 Connector Series

MS27 Series, MS345, & MS347 Circular Connectors | MIL-DTL-26482

MS3057 Clamps & Accessories

M85049/128 Termination Bands

MIL 5015 | SAE-AS50151

WireMasters has also brought on board industry veterans and electrical interconnect experts Nathan Christiansen and James Clay to oversee connector operations and product lines and to provide additional expertise and technical support. Together, they collectively bring more than 30 years of connector experience to WireMasters.

“WireMasters is service driven and strives to make our customers’ jobs easier by providing the products, competitive pricing, and on-time delivery that our industries demand — with an above-all commitment to quality,” WireMasters Owner and CEO, David Hill, said in a statement.

“For more than 30 years, WireMasters has been the trusted source for wire, cable, tubing, braid, markers, and expandable sleeving. Now, we are excited to announce our expansion into not only stocking more connector accessories, but also offering build-to-order mil-spec connectors to complete your wiring harness from end-to-end,” he continued. “WireMasters looks forward to becoming your one-stop-shop for all of your harness components. Let us prove ourselves, today.”