WireMasters becomes global distributor for Ella Engineering

WireMasters is investing to expand its connector offering. In addition to offering QPL build-to-order D38999 and 26482 Series II connectors, WireMasters most recently announced that it has become a global distributor for Ella Engineering.

Advertisement

Ella Engineering is a precision manufacturer of mil-spec contacts, custom contacts, and other components. Ella Engineering is a QPL qualified manufacturer of AS39029 contacts and manufactures 100 percent of its products in the U.S.A., utilizing its vertically-integrated facility in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

“Like WireMasters, Ella Engineering is strongly committed to providing customers with the highest quality products with the best available lead time. We use that same quality standard when evaluating and entrusting companies to distribute our products, which is why WireMasters’ reputation for quality and customer satisfaction made this an obvious partnership,” according to Chuck Wulf — vice president at Ella Engineering.

QPL qualified gold-plated contacts meeting the stringent requirements of AS39029 (Mil-C-39029) will be stocked throughout WireMasters’ multiple warehouses across the globe.

Advertisement

“With our shared focus on quality, WireMasters is proud to offer products from Ella Engineering. This further enhances WireMasters’ ability to be a one-stop-shop for customers looking to source everything for their wiring harness from end-to-end,” said Rush Holladay, WireMasters’ director of product management.