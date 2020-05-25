Wings Air Helicopters offers healthcare workers free tours

Wings Air Helicopters, a Westchester, New York-based helicopter company, has started a new initiative to offer frontline healthcare professionals a tangible thank you for their heroic efforts during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Helicopters over New York for Healthcare Heroes will allow healthcare professionals to experience a once-in-a-lifetime helicopter tour free of charge. Tours will depart from Wings Air’s home base at Westchester County Airport and dazzle passengers with aerial views of New York City and Westchester County.

Following a two-month business closure due to the pandemic, Wings Air has called on the public to help cover the operating costs associated with this initiative. Contributions are accepted via GoFundMe. The suggested donation amount is $150, which will cover 50 percent of the cost for a 30-minute tour for two passengers. However, any amount is welcome, as it will all go towards the same goal. The Helicopters over New York for Healthcare Heroes initiative will continue through the end of 2020 depending on funds raised.

Healthcare professionals from hard hit New York City, Westchester County and Fairfield County hospitals are encouraged to contact Wings Air Helicopters to sign themselves and a guest up for a complimentary flight. Tours will be scheduled on a first come first serve basis between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time daily, weather permitting, with the exception of major holidays. To protect passengers and crew members all helicopters will be sanitized after each flight and pilots will wear masks. Wings Air will make disposable masks and hand sanitizer available to all passengers prior to flights.