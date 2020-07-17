Wings Air announces collaboration with The Abbey Inn

Wings Air has announced a partnership with The Abbey Inn to provide a helicopter package that includes a private round-trip helicopter charter for two directly to the Inn and overnight accommodations.

“It’s a newly opened, absolutely gorgeous location and there is a private helipad conveniently located 2 miles down the road we secured permission to use,” says General Manager Anna Macsai.

The partnership with The Abbey Inn, located in Peekskill, NY, is an overnight package. This package ensures a convenient getaway, with the combination of travel and lodging provided in one. Helicopter charters will depart from available New York City locations and arrive at a landing pad in Peekskill about two miles from the Abbey Inn & Spa. The Abbey Inn will provide ground transportation to bring guests up the hill.

The package includes:

A private round-trip helicopter charter for two from Manhattan directly to the Abbey Inn & Spa

Overnight accommodations in an Abbey River View Suite

A personalized five-course tasting menu with wine pairings for two at Apropos Restaurant

Breakfast for two at Apropos Restaurant

Private helicopter charters are reliable, tailored to the client’s schedule, and provide a safe, uncrowded environment. Flights are conducted with heightened safety measures, including no-contact check-in. Helicopters are thoroughly disinfected before each flight and, for the time being, disinfected headsets will only be provided on request. Pilots will wear masks and guests are asked to do the same.