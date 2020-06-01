West Coast Helicopters creates an unforgettable wedding experience

West Coast Helicopters (WCH) created an unforgettable wedding experience for Brayden Boyd and Michelle Fonseca from Nanaimo, British Columbia, recently. The couple had to cancel their wedding, planned to take place in Mexico with Fonseca’s family due to Covid-19 restrictions. WCH stepped in and offered to marry them in a remote scenic location. Boyd and Fonseca took the opportunity to get married on Mount Cokely on May 9. The ceremony took place with family and friends watching the live stream via Zoom.

In order to live stream the wedding ceremony, WCH collaborated with Box 221 Digital Studios to surprise Fonseca with friends and family from all over the world. Fonseca’s father was able to provide his blessings virtually from over 4,500 kilometers away.

“I was so happy to surprise Michelle with her family,” said Boyd. “I know how important this was for her, I wanted this to be very special for her.”

“We wanted to create an unforgettable romantic experience,” said Terry Eissfeldt, CEO at West Coast Helicopters. “The wedding was very emotional, it was hard not to hold back tears while I married them.” Eissfeldt is not only the company CEO, he is a licensed wedding officiant.

“Mt. Cokely was an ideal location for the live stream as there was wifi coverage,” said Scott Cooper, CEO of Box 221 Digital Studios. “And we loved working with WCH because they understand creating exceptional client experiences.”

Their wedding package included champagne, chocolates, a scenic flight around Nanaimo, as well as stops on Mt. Cokely and a secluded lake after the ceremony.

West Coast Helicopters has the ability to take people to many beautiful and remote locations all over Vancouver Island safely and follow Covid-19 protocols set out by Transport Canada. Wedding and engagement packages are now available. WCH helicopters fit up to five passengers per flight.