WellSpan Health, Air Methods announce launch of WellFlight air ambulance

WellSpan Health, an integrated health system that serves the communities of central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland and Air Methods, a leading air medical service in the U.S., have jointly launched a new medical helicopter service. The initiative is aimed at improving access to emergency air transport services for the most critically injured or sick patients.

Advertisement

The new helicopter, called WellFlight, is branded with WellSpan’s logo and trademark blue and gold colors. It primarily operates in Adams, Franklin, and York counties. WellFlight operates with seasoned pilots and a licensed medical flight nurse and paramedic from Air Methods on board, keeping high-quality care and patient safety the top priority.

“As a trusted partner in our community, and when seconds count, WellFlight will be able to transport patients to and from our acute care hospitals, including our Level 1 Regional Resource Trauma Center at WellSpan York Hospital,” explained Victoria Diamond, senior vice president for the central region of WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan York Hospital. “Our community deserves the very best, and with WellFlight, we know we can continue the tradition of keeping our patients a healthy step ahead.”

Advertisement

“We are excited to bring our commitment to professional emergency air medical services to the region by partnering with WellSpan Health,” explained Aidan O’Connor, director of sales, Air Methods. “Our organization has the experience to seamlessly integrate this service into the network of WellSpan hospitals to provide a lasting impact for these communities. Our aircraft, pilots, and medical flight crews make it possible for residents to get access to the care they need as quickly as possible. This has a tremendous impact in rural areas, where a ground ambulance can take more than hour to reach a patient.”