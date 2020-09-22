Virtual AMTC announces keynote speakers

The Association of Air Medical Services will connect the medical transport community through this year’s virtual Air Medical Transport Conference (AMTC) utilizing a fully virtual platform Nov. 2-4, 2020. The three-day event will include more than 60 sessions, two keynote addresses, awards presentations, plus four evening engagement opportunities.

“With the health and safety of our attendees in mind, we took this opportunity to provide a new and expanded digital version of our three-day gathering that encourages even more industry professionals to participate in our 2020 event,” said Cameron Curtis, Association of Air Medical Services president and chief executive officer.

AMTC20 will feature new attendance rates starting at $199 to access all three days of content.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Jessica Buchanan will kick-off this year’s annual conference with an inspiring, hour-long keynote session starting at 9 a.m. EST. Author of Impossible Odds, Buchanan shares her heart wrenching memoir of her kidnapping by Somali land pirates, three-month captivity, and rescue by the SEAL Team Six.

AMTC20 will also feature the annual AMTC awards presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with Expo Hall hours and education sessions scheduled throughout the three days.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the day’s sessions will begin with keynote speaker Ben Nemtin. A Canadian producer, writer, speaker, and TV personality of MTV series “The Buried Life,” Ben will share his perspective from his book What Do You Want To Do Before You Die?