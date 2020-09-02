Vertical, Rotor Radio podcast finalists for Defence Media Awards

Vertical Valor editor and “Rotor Radio” host Dan Parsons has been shortlisted for the 2020 Defence Media Awards.

Advertisement

In the Best Military Rotorcraft category, Parsons is a finalist for “After the Storm”, an article he wrote for Vertical about U.S. Coast Guard and commercial pilots flocking to the aid of the Bahamas after the island nation was scoured by Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 1-2, 2019.

Parsons flew to the Bahamas aboard a Coast Guard C-130 transport and interviewed MH-60 Jayhawk pilots, crew and others who began flying rescue missions the day after the category 5 storm left the islands desolated.

An episode of Vertical’s new Rotor Radio podcast, produced and hosted by Parsons, is a finalist for the Best Digital Defence category. “What it’s like flying an X2 helicopter at nearly 300 mph,” explores military versions of Sikorsky’s X2 technology and its application in U.S. Army programs to replace the UH-60 Black Hawk and field a new armed scout helicopter.

Advertisement

“We’re once again honored to see our editors recognized for their outstanding work,” said Mike Reyno, owner of MHM Publishing, publisher of both Vertical and eVTOL.com. “Dan Parsons has been an excellent addition to the Vertical team since he came on aboard almost a year ago to manage our military coverage. We’re especially pleased to see our new podcast Rotor Radio, launched during and despite the pandemic, receiving recognition.”